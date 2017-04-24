Citizen has been arrested for a strin...

Citizen has been arrested for a string of robberies in South Batinah.

Muscat: A citizen has been arrested for a string of robberies in South Batinah, according to a statement released by the Royal Oman Police. The culprit stole goods from a number of commercial stores in the areas of Nakhal and Wadi Maawel.

