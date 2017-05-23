CERT warns against dangers of 'Blue W...

CERT warns against dangers of 'Blue Whale' game

Muscat: Pay attention to your children and look for any sign of unusual behaviour regarding an online challenge game, officials warned. The Oman National Computer Emergency Readiness Team has warned against the rise in popularity of the controversial game, Blue Whale.

Chicago, IL

