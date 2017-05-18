Centara's first ME hotel opened in Muscat, Oman
Centara Hotels & Resorts has launched a four-star, 152-room hotel in Muscat, its fifth hotel outside Thailand and first of three planned for the Middle East as part its plan to expand internationally. The Centara Muscat Hotel is located in the Omani capital's bustling Ghala Heights business district, close to the convention centre, Royal Opera House, and the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.
