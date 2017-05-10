Bank Muscat's Meethaq Islamic finance receivables increase to OMR902m
Muscat: Bank Muscat's Meethaq Islamic financing receivables rose to OMR902 million, as of March 31, 2017, compared with the OMR665 million in the same period last year. Islamic banking customer deposits reached OMR780 million as of March 31, 2017, compared with OMR678 million reported for the same period in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
