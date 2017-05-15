BAE shows first Typhoon for Oman

BAE shows first Typhoon for Oman

Oman will take delivery of its first Eurofighter Typhoon later this year, with BAE Systems having rolled out a lead example for the customer at its Warton final assembly site in Lancashire, the UK. Signed in December 2012, Oman's Typhoon order is for nine single-seat aircraft and three two-seat examples to support training activities.

Chicago, IL

