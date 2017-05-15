BAE Rolls Out First Eurofighter Typhoon, Hawk Trainer Aircraft for Oman
The first Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft for the Royal Air Force of Oman have been formally presented to the customer in a ceremony held at BAE Systems' Military Air & Information business in the UK. An invited audience of more than 100 delegates witnessed the event at BAE Systems' site in Warton, Lancashire, including His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, the Sultanate of Oman's Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and the Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, Air Vice-Marshal Mattar bin Ali bin Mattar Al Obaidani.
