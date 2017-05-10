Arabia Falcon Insurance to float shares this summer

Muscat: Arabia Falcon Insurance Company , which was formed by the merger of Arabia Insurance Company in Oman and Falcon Insurance Company, was officially launched at a special event held at Sheraton Hotel under the patronage of Ahmed Ali Al Mamari, director general of Insurance Supervision, Capital Market Authority. The merger was completed on March 28, 2017, with a new board elected in Muscat, and the company began operating as a single entity from April 2017, preparing for its initial public offering to be completed during the summer of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.