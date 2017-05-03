An additional 6,000 hotel rooms are e...

An additional 6,000 hotel rooms are expected to be constructed by 2020 in Oman. Photo-File

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

New Delhi: Rich in tourist spots Oman offers remarkable opportunities in the field of hospitality, a new report has said. A report released by BW Hotels Website of India said that the Sultanate represents a market offering remarkable opportunities in the field of hospitality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC