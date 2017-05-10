Muscat: All electronic services have been suspended by Oman's Ministry of Manpower , as a precautionary measure following this weekend's massive global ransomware attack. "All electronic services including the complaints system, work leave notices, commercial electronic license requests, work permit requests and commercial and private electronic license requests will be suspended for 48 hours," the MOM said in a statement, on Sunday morning.

