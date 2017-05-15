Agro Oman and Fisheries Expo opens

Omani agricultural, fisheries and animal products are of high quality and exported to many countries, Dr. Fu'ad bin Ja'afar Al Sagwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries said. Photo-ONA Omani agricultural, fisheries and animal products are of high quality and exported to many countries, Dr. Fu'ad bin Ja'afar Al Sagwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.