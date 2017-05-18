According to the Royal Oman Police, t...

According to the Royal Oman Police, the collision took place at 11.54 pm on Thursday night.

Muscat: A collision between two buses late on Thursday night on the road to Salalah resulted in one death and 34 injuries, the Royal Oman Police said in an online statement on Friday morning. According to the ROP, the collision took place at 11.54 pm near the Qarn Alam area.

