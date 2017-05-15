Aadhaar not mandatory for Indian School students in Oman
CBSE) said. Wilson George, Chairman, Board of Directors, Indian schools in Sultanate of Oman, confirmed that the Indian government has waived off requirement of Aadhaar cards in registration for Indian students.
