Muscat: A school bus designed to be safer for children has been unveiled by Mercedes-Benz at the recently-held School Transport Exhibition. The event tool place from the 7th to the 9th of May and at it the vehicle manufacturer showcased its OF 917 RFC model which includes three-point seat belts, fire-resistant seats and a rear camera, so that bus drivers can look out for the safety of children both inside and outside the vehicle, in addition to providing an additional view of the road behind them.

