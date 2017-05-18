A rugged beauty

A rugged beauty

As the glorious rays of the rising Sun advanced on the massive limestone canyon replacing any remnant of darkness, the true beauty of Oman's geological wonder Jabal Akhdar is gradually revealed before my eyes. Standing at Diana's Point, the scenic lookout named after the late Princess of Wales, who visited the Middle East and stood on this cliff top in 1986, I was mesmerised by this magnificent work of Allah.

