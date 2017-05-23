A part of the Abdulsattar leg had to be amputated after the smash on the Muscat-Salalah road
Muscat: A survivor of the latest fatal bus crash on the Muscat to Salalah road recounted the night of terror, which ended in him losing one of his legs below the knee. "I was sleeping when the accident happened, when I opened my eyes and gained consciousness, I saw myself thrown off the seat with a part of my leg broken," said 33-year-old Abdulsattar, talking about Thursday night's bus accident near Qarn Al Alam in Ad Dhakhiliyah, which resulted in the death of two people and injured several others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC