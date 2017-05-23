A part of the Abdulsattar leg had to ...

A part of the Abdulsattar leg had to be amputated after the smash on the Muscat-Salalah road

Muscat: A survivor of the latest fatal bus crash on the Muscat to Salalah road recounted the night of terror, which ended in him losing one of his legs below the knee. "I was sleeping when the accident happened, when I opened my eyes and gained consciousness, I saw myself thrown off the seat with a part of my leg broken," said 33-year-old Abdulsattar, talking about Thursday night's bus accident near Qarn Al Alam in Ad Dhakhiliyah, which resulted in the death of two people and injured several others.

