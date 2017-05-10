A film documenting the a Empty Quartera crossing of two Omanis and a Briton was premiered in Oman.
Muscat: A film documenting the 'Empty Quarter' crossing of two Omanis and a Briton was premiered at VOX cinemas last night. The hour long documentary titled 'A Journey of the Empty Quarter' shows the journey, findings, experiences and hardships endured by the three travelers on their 49 day crossing of the Empty Quarter, an effort of retracing the 1930 expedition by Omani traveler Sheikh Salih bin Kalut and British explorer Bertram Thomas.
