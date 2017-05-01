98 per cent in Oman will have access to water by 2020
Public Authority of Electricity and Water also plans to have an extra 67,000 cubic metres of water supply from 2018-2020. Photo-Supplied Public Authority of Electricity and Water also plans to have an extra 67,000 cubic metres of water supply from 2018-2020.
