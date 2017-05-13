4 held for trafficking drugs in Oman
Muscat: Four people have been arrested after they were caught with large amounts of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, the ROP announced on Tuesday. The General Directorate for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances managed to arrest an Omani citizen in Seeb on charges of possession of narcotics, for the purpose of trafficking and abuse.
