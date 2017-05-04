2 robbers caught in the act

Muscat: Two Omanis were caught red handed while committing robbery, the ROP announced Thursday. On Thursday early morning, the South Al-Sharqiyya Police arrested two citizens for stealing from commercial shops in Sur.

