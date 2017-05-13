13 turtles tagged in Oman's Hallaniya...

13 turtles tagged in Oman's Hallaniyat Islands

4 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Thirteen Loggerhead turtles were recently tagged in the Hallaniyat Islands in an initiative by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs in Oman. The Ministry, in partnership with the US Department of Interior and the Ecology Network, tagged 13 Loggerhead turtles , in assistance with the Five Oceans Environmental Services.

Chicago, IL

