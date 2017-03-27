Young Oman: Half of Sultanate's popul...

Young Oman: Half of Sultanate's population less than 20 years old

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

As of 2016, people more than 60 years of age comprise only 6 per cent of the total pollution and the average number of individuals in an Omani family is 7.8. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Photo-File As of 2016, people more than 60 years of age comprise only 6 per cent of the total pollution and the average number of individuals in an Omani family is 7.8. Picture used for illustrative purposes only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC