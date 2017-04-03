UK photographer Tony Walsh publishes Bradt Guide guidebook on Oman

Muscat: A photographer who has spent more than three decades of his life in Oman has published the Bradt Guide to Oman. British national Tony Walsh, who first arrived here in 1986, published the guide, which details not just Oman's best tourism hotspots, but also the Sultanate's little-known adventure trails and hole-in-the-wall locations that many tourists are not aware of when they arrive in the country.

