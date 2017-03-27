U.S. remains open to 95 per cent of Oman's residents, says ambassador

I encourage Omani citizens and expats residing in Oman to visit, study in U.S., says ere in full are the words of America's Ambassador to the Sultanate Marc J. Sievers. I encourage Omani citizens and expats residing in Oman to visit, study in U.S., says ere in full are the words of America's Ambassador to the Sultanate Marc J. Sievers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.