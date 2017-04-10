Three years on, Oman blood donor grou...

Three years on, Oman blood donor group is still growing

Times of Oman

Muscat: A group of Good Samaritans, who had formed a WhatsApp group called WeHelp three years ago to coordinate with blood donors in Oman, is slowly but surely expanding. In addition to their existing charity work, the team members have become busy in visiting hospitals and helping lonely and struggling patients in coordination efforts with embassies.

Chicago, IL

