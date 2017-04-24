The suspect was arrested in the neigh...

The suspect was arrested in the neighbourhood of Al Shakhakheet in Wilayat of Barka.

Muscat: A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing an Omani in the South Batina region. The Royal Oman Police released a statement on Twitter, stating that the victim was 23 years of age.

