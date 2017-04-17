The Oman Update - Official Gazette 1190

22 hrs ago

Ratifying the Agreement between the Sultanate of Oman and Japan for the reciprocal promotion and protection of investment, signed in Tokyo on 19 June 2015. Ratifying the Agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus on the exemption of visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports.

Chicago, IL

