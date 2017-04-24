The Directorate General of Metreology...

The Directorate General of Metreology in Oman has issued thunderstorm advisories for 16 locations.

Muscat: Images of waterfalls in the village of Sini have surfaced over the weekend after rain hit the Al Rustaq area. The pictures, taken by Yahya Al Shukaili from the Wind Storm Network, show children playing happily in the rain.

