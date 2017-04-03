The Central Bank of Oman in Muscat.

The results of issue are as follows: The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to OMR59 million , for a maturity period of 91 days, from 5th April until 5th July 2017. The average accepted price reached 99.735 for every OMR100 while the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.730 per OMR100.

