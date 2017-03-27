The case has been referred to Public Prosecution and investigations are underway.

Muscat: A traveller was caught while trying to smuggle 156 heroin capsules into Oman at Muscat International Airport, according to the Royal Oman Police . The Directorate of Narcotics Control, along with the ROP, were able to locate the capsules swallowed by the smuggler in his stomach, who is of Asian nationality, while trying to enter the country.

