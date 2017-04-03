Sunaidi lays stress on the need to further improve Riyada services in Oman
Muscat: Improving services rendered by the Public Authority for SMEs Development 'Riyada' to entrepreneurs and helping them promote their projects was stressed by Dr. Ali bin Mas'oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dr. Sunaidi, who is also the Chairman of the Riyada Board said this at the first meeting of the Riyada Board for 2017 he chaired.
