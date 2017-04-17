Sultan Qaboos has been everything for Oman. But has he secured its future?
The childless Qaboos, who used oil wealth to build the strategically placed sultanate into an important Gulf Arab player, has put in place a secretive succession process in an attempt to ensure stability, if only for the short term. In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, released by the official website of the Iranian Presidency office, President Hassan Rouhani, right, shakes hands with Omani Sultan Qaboos during an official arrival ceremony in Tehran.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
