Sompo Japan plans to reduce FX hedge, buy more corporate bonds
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reduce currency hedging on U.S. Treasuries in the fiscal year to March, expecting the dollar to strengthen gradually, the company's investment planning executives said on Thursday. The institutional investor also plans to step up investment in U.S. corporate bonds and other credit products to enhance yields while keeping investments in low-yielding domestic bond in check, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC