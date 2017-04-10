Sompo Japan plans to reduce FX hedge,...

Sompo Japan plans to reduce FX hedge, buy more corporate bonds

Reuters

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reduce currency hedging on U.S. Treasuries in the fiscal year to March, expecting the dollar to strengthen gradually, the company's investment planning executives said on Thursday. The institutional investor also plans to step up investment in U.S. corporate bonds and other credit products to enhance yields while keeping investments in low-yielding domestic bond in check, they said.

Chicago, IL

