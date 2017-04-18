Sisi affirms keenness to boost mutual...

Sisi affirms keenness to boost mutual cooperation with Oman

A statement released by the Egyptian presidency affirmed President Sisi's keenness to increase the level of coordination and dialogue between Egypt and Oman. Sisi pointed out to the importance of the upcoming Egyptian-Omani joint commission meetings, stressing that good preparation for the meetings is a must.

