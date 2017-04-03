Sino-Omani Industrial City work to st...

Sino-Omani Industrial City work to start on April 19

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A foundation stone laying ceremony for the Sino-Omani Industrial City will be conducted in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm on April 19. The ceremony will be attended by Wang Heshan, deputy governor of Ningxia Province, Yahya bin Said Al Jabri, chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm and officials from the Sultanate and China. Oman Wanfang LLC is the main investor in the project, which will come up in an area of about 1,172 hectares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC