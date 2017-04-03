Siemens helps boost output at three m...

Siemens helps boost output at three major power plants in Oman

Siemens has completed an overhaul project for two SGT5-4000F gas turbines at Sohar 2 and Barka 3 combined cycle power plants in Oman. The company has also finalized major outage inspection services for the Ansaldo AE94.2 gas turbine at the Barka 2 power plant.

