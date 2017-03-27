Shell Oman supports the SQU Career an...

Shell Oman supports the SQU Career and Training Fair 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Haitham bin Harib Al Ismaili, Human Resources and Administration Manager at Shell Oman visiting the Shell Oman Marketing Company stall. Photo - Supplied Haitham bin Harib Al Ismaili, Human Resources and Administration Manager at Shell Oman visiting the Shell Oman Marketing Company stall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC