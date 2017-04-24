Sheheryar Tariq attained the highest ACCA score by a student in Oman.

Muscat: Sheheryar Tariq, a 20-year-old Pakistani student was identified as the top Association of Chartered Certified Accountants prize-winner for the December, 2016 exam session in the country. Tariq, a 2014 Pakistan School Muscat alumnus, attained the highest score by a student in Oman in paper F8 out of F14.

