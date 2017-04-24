Sheheryar Tariq attained the highest ...

Sheheryar Tariq attained the highest ACCA score by a student in Oman.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Sheheryar Tariq, a 20-year-old Pakistani student was identified as the top Association of Chartered Certified Accountants prize-winner for the December, 2016 exam session in the country. Tariq, a 2014 Pakistan School Muscat alumnus, attained the highest score by a student in Oman in paper F8 out of F14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC