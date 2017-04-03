Royal Oman Police also deported 305 i...

Royal Oman Police also deported 305 illegal immigrants including 72 women. Photo-File

Muscat: Royal Oman Police, in cooperation with the other military and security departments, arrested 264 illegal immigrants of different nationalities last month. The arrested people included 62 in Muscat Governorate, 58 in Al Buraimi, 31 in North Al Batinah, 17 in Dhofar, 11 in South Al Batinah, 5 in Al Wusta, 3 in each of South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah, one in Musandam and one in Al Dhahirah.

Chicago, IL

