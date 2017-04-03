Royal Navy of Oman Commander receives Iranian military official

Muscat: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Ra'eesi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman received in his office at Mu'askar Al Murtafa' on Sunday Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff for International Affairs, Head of the Iranian side in the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Committee and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and viewpoints on several matters of common concern.

