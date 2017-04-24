Royal Air Force of Oman airlifts body of accident victim
The body was transported from Mahut Hospital to the Wilayat of Hima, Al Wusta Governorate and from there to the Wilayat of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate. Photo-ONA The body was transported from Mahut Hospital to the Wilayat of Hima, Al Wusta Governorate and from there to the Wilayat of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC