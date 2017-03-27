Rise in number of Juvenile Greater Flamingos at Barr Al Hikman, Oman

Muscat: Juvenile Greater Flamingos flew in higher numbers to Barr Al Hikman, the largest wetland area in Oman, reinforcing the global importance of the area, according to a survey. The survey, conducted by Wetlands International in January 2017 and supported by Shell Development Oman, also found that Barr Al Hikman is home to 87 different species of waterbirds accounting for more than half a million birds.

