Rise in number of Juvenile Greater Flamingos at Barr Al Hikman, Oman
Muscat: Juvenile Greater Flamingos flew in higher numbers to Barr Al Hikman, the largest wetland area in Oman, reinforcing the global importance of the area, according to a survey. The survey, conducted by Wetlands International in January 2017 and supported by Shell Development Oman, also found that Barr Al Hikman is home to 87 different species of waterbirds accounting for more than half a million birds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC