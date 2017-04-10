Ras Al Hadd also has some beautiful l...

Ras Al Hadd also has some beautiful lagoons that will take your breath away.

Travelling on a weekend to a place outside the city can be a very rewarding experience, a retreat that will nourish your soul and relax your mind, and prepare you for the week ahead. Mother Nature in Oman has a lot to offer, from mountainous views, to crystal clear water, to deserted lands.

Chicago, IL

