Program to equip Omani graduates to work in the desalination industry in Oman.
Muscat: The first batch of trainees have graduated from TAHLYA on Sunday, which is a program to equip Omani graduates to work in the desalination industry in Oman. The group of 18 trainees were all young Omani job seekers, and through the program have gained skills to work as operators and supervisors within the desalination industry.
