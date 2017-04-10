Program to equip Omani graduates to w...

Program to equip Omani graduates to work in the desalination industry in Oman.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: The first batch of trainees have graduated from TAHLYA on Sunday, which is a program to equip Omani graduates to work in the desalination industry in Oman. The group of 18 trainees were all young Omani job seekers, and through the program have gained skills to work as operators and supervisors within the desalination industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC