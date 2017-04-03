Peepal & Me' exhibition attracts art ...

Peepal & Me' exhibition attracts art enthusiasts in Oman

12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A unique solo exhibition 'Peepal & Me' by renowned artist Sandesh Rangnekar was inaugurated by Nailesh K. Khimji on April 5 at Majlis Art CafA©, City Seasons Hotel, Al Khuwair. The exhibition will continue till April 18. The inauguration ceremony attracted the leading businessmen including Kanak G. Khimji and Anil M. Khimji, prominent diplomats including H.E. Manabile Shogole, South Africa's ambassador to Oman, and senior corporate executives, artists and art lovers.

