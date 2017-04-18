Palestinian cause vital for solution of Middle East issue: Oman

Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy, ambassador of the Sultanate and permanent envoy to the UN said in New York that the Sultanate has adopted peace and dialogue as a principle in its foreign policy. Photo-ONA Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy, ambassador of the Sultanate and permanent envoy to the UN said in New York that the Sultanate has adopted peace and dialogue as a principle in its foreign policy.

