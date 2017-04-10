Overseas Pakistanis Foundation chief visits Oman

Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, Ali Javed, handing over a plaque to Barrister Amjad Malik, Chairman Board of Governors, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation. Photo - Supplied Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, Ali Javed, handing over a plaque to Barrister Amjad Malik, Chairman Board of Governors, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

