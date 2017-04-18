Open day and Exhibition at Al Injaz S...

Open day and Exhibition at Al Injaz School in Oman

Muscat: To showcase the curricular and co-curricular work of the students of the kindergarten, Grade 1 - 12 and the section of special Needs, Al Injaz Private School will be organising an open day and Exhibition on April 24, from 9am to 7pm, at its school premises at Al Ansab. This event is open to everyone.

