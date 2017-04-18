Ooredoo OaU O O U O1 O U O O U O Oa O U U U O O U

Ooredoo OaU O O U O1 O U O O U O Oa O...

Uniting business owners from across the Sultanate, Ooredoo recently organised a B2B workshop for its official indirect partners to discuss the evolving needs of Oman's SME sector. Held at the Grand Hyatt Muscat, the event, detailed a roadmap for the continued development of SMEs and new products and services to drive their growth.

