Ooredoo OaOaO1O Usu U...O1 O U O O Uoeu...Uoeo O O O UOEO3 O3O U ...

Ooredoo will be once again teaming up with legendary football club Paris-Saint Germain, as it hosts its annual football clinic in Oman on 21 and 22 April. In its third year, the hugely popular clinic will invite 200 of Oman's brightest young aspiring football stars, including youngsters from the Al Wafa Social Centre, to try out, under the watchful eye of the French Premier League's expert trainers.
