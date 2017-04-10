Ooredoo brings Fast 8 ahead of the Wo...

Ooredoo brings Fast 8 ahead of the World Premiere for Shababiah Customers

Read more: Al Bawaba

Lucky Ooredoo Shababiah customers will get to enjoy a private advance screening of the most highly anticipated movie of the year, Fast and Furious 8 on 12 April. Organised in collaboration with VOX Cinemas at Muscat City Centre, the exclusive event will take place ahead of the film's all-star world premiere in the United States and release in Oman.

Chicago, IL

